Claude Giroux opens up about trade from Philly to Florida Panthers (2:09)

The 2022 NHL trade deadline had a little bit of everything. Stars moving to Stanley Cup contenders. Rebuilding teams growing treasure troves of picks and prospects. A canceled deal between division rivals. Kevin Weekes popping out of my hotel's ice machine to break a trade. (I might have hallucinated that last one.)

But most importantly, it had lessons to be carried forward through the rest of this season into future trade deadlines, when we'll undoubtedly still be waiting for the Leafs to upgrade their goaltending.

Here are five lessons from the NHL trade deadline. Live and learn.