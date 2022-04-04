With dozens of NHL games on tap in the next seven days -- and much movement in the playoff races remaining prior to the final day of the regular season on April 29 -- it's hard to know which games you should be most closely monitoring.

We've gathered our panel of experts to break down all the big topics in the short term, including their take on the best playoff race, predictions for two key matchups this week -- Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators and New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins -- and more.