The last month of the 2021-22 NHL regular season brings the final edition of the NHL Awards Watch, as we're days away from ballots being sent out to voters.

While there are established front-runners for each of these awards, the next few weeks are still critical for determining the winners, as voters sometimes can't resist the siren's song of recency bias.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for April. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey, and are as of the games of April 6.