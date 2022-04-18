With less than two weeks left in the regular season, teams are still jockeying for playoff spots, players are padding award résumés and the pressure is ratcheted up.

We've gathered our panel of experts to break down all the big topics ahead of the upcoming week, including if the Los Angeles Kings can hold on to a playoff spot, and who would have the edge in a postseason matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

1. Do you think the Kings can hold on to a playoff spot?

Arda Ocal: I think so. The Kings face all non-playoff teams the rest of the way, and heading into the week's action they are still three points ahead of Vegas for the third spot in the Pacific (though the Golden Knights have one game in hand). The Golden Knights have three matchups left with teams currently in playoff spots, including one with the Dallas Stars, whom they are battling for a wild-card spot, so on paper that's tougher sledding. Honestly, I'm just loving the chaos that could unfold right up to the final day of the regular season.