The Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy after six seasons Monday in a surprising move given his history of success with the club.

There are now six head-coach openings around the NHL -- the Bruins join the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets -- along with three clubs making a decision on their interim coach from 2021-22.

Here's glance at what happened and where it's going for both parties.