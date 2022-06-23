TAMPA, Fla. -- The Stanley Cup Final hits differently when hockey's Holy Grail is in the building.

After four games, the Colorado Avalanche lead the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-1. The Stanley Cup will be in the house in Denver on Friday night with its white-gloved handlers.

"They're a team that's looking to become a dynasty. We're a team that's looking to start a legacy," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said.

Here are six questions about the rest of the Stanley Cup Final, from how the Lightning could rally to who the playoff MVP could be if the series closes out this week.