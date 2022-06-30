Cale Makar can occasionally make your jaw drop off the ice, too.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman attended the Stanley Cup Final media day recently when he was asked about the matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team seeking a three-peat.

"Obviously, they're a team that's looking to become a dynasty, and we're a team that's looking to start a legacy," Makar said. "You want to beat the best to be the best."

I mean, that's perfect.

"You couldn't write it up any better, honestly," Makar said.

Have the Avalanche, with this Stanley Cup championship, started their legacy?

"We certainly hope so," general manager Joe Sakic told me on the ice in Tampa after Game 6, as his players snapped photos with their loved ones and Lord Stanley's Cup.

Burnaby Joe's optimism is not misplaced. Colorado's legacy has begun with this Cup, and there are plenty of reasons why the Avalanche are just getting started -- despite some immediate challenges.