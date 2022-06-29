Facing a potential salary cap crunch down the line, the Minnesota Wild traded restricted free agent forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, with a 2022 first-round pick (No. 19 overall) and defenseman prospect Brock Faber going the other direction.

The Swiss-born Fiala had a career-best 85 points in 82 regular-season games in 2021-22, and three points in six playoff contests. He will sign a contract extension with the Kings, sources told ESPN, and the new deal is expected to be for seven years with a $7.9 million average annual value.

It's the first big trade of the NHL offseason, with the draft about a week away. Who comes out ahead? Let's grade both GMs: