The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs have ended, with the Colorado Avalanche winning their first Cup since 2001.

As the runner-up Tampa Bay Lightning and the other 30 non-Cup winners look to prevent an Avs repeat next season, there are a number of lingering questions on how exactly they'll go about doing it.

The process has already started, as we saw a top-six forward dealt from one playoff team to another in the Kevin Fiala-to-Los Angeles Kings swap. Will there be more trades ahead of or at next week's draft? Who are the top free agents hitting the market on July 13? Let's dive in.