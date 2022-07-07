The Ottawa Senators made the first big splash of NHL draft week, acquiring forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for their 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), a 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024.

The deal came down two hours before the draft's first round was set to begin Thursday night in Montreal.

DeBrincat was rumored to be on the trade block leading into this weekend, and Ottawa was open to moving its first-round pick if it meant improving the Senators right away.

GM Pierre Dorion certainly seems to have done that. As for the Blackhawks' return ...