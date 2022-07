The NHL offseason is in full swing, with the 2022 draft finished and free agency starting on July 13. Teams are already busy making trades, especially the Chicago Blackhawks who shipped out forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on the first day of the draft.

Looking for insights on the biggest trades of the offseason? Find grades for both GMs involved in each swap here:

July 12

Wild get: Cam Talbot

Senators get: Filip Gustavsson

Trade grades