The NHL offseason is in full swing, with the 2022 draft finished and free agency starting on July 13. Teams are already busy making trades, especially the Chicago Blackhawks who shipped out forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on the first day of the draft.

July 22

Flames get: F Jonathan Huberdeau, D MacKenzie Weegar, F Cole Schwindt, lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick

Panthers get: F Matthew Tkachuk, conditional fourth-round pick

July 13

Hurricanes get: D Brent Burns and F Lane Pederson

Sharks get: F Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick

Hurricanes get: F Max Pacioretty and D Dylan Coghlan

Knights get: Future considerations

