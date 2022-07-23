        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2022 NHL offseason: Grades on biggest deals, including Matthew Tkachuk, Max Pacioretty

          Derek Leung/Getty Images
          8:10 AM ET

            The NHL offseason is in full swing, with the 2022 draft finished and free agency starting on July 13. Teams are already busy making trades, especially the Chicago Blackhawks who shipped out forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on the first day of the draft.

            Looking for insights on the biggest trades of the offseason? Find grades for both GMs involved in each swap here:

            July 22

            Calgary Flames-Florida Panthers

            Flames get: F Jonathan Huberdeau, D MacKenzie Weegar, F Cole Schwindt, lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick
            Panthers get: F Matthew Tkachuk, conditional fourth-round pick

            Trade grades

            July 13

            Carolina Hurricanes-San Jose Sharks

            Hurricanes get: D Brent Burns and F Lane Pederson
            Sharks get: F Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick

            Trade grades

            Carolina Hurricanes-Vegas Golden Knights

            Hurricanes get: F Max Pacioretty and D Dylan Coghlan
            Knights get: Future considerations

            Trade grades