The NHL offseason is in full swing, with the 2022 draft finished and free agency starting on July 13. Teams are already busy making trades, especially the Chicago Blackhawks who shipped out forwards Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on the first day of the draft.
Looking for insights on the biggest trades of the offseason? Find grades for both GMs involved in each swap here:
July 22
Calgary Flames-Florida Panthers
Flames get: F Jonathan Huberdeau, D MacKenzie Weegar, F Cole Schwindt, lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick
Panthers get: F Matthew Tkachuk, conditional fourth-round pick
July 13
Carolina Hurricanes-San Jose Sharks
Hurricanes get: D Brent Burns and F Lane Pederson
Sharks get: F Steven Lorentz, G Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick
Carolina Hurricanes-Vegas Golden Knights
Hurricanes get: F Max Pacioretty and D Dylan Coghlan
Knights get: Future considerations