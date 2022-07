The trades continued to flow during the 2022 NHL draft's second day, as the Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fourth-round pick (101st overall, used on Simon Forsmark) in 2022, third-round pick in 2023 (the lowest of Philadelphia's three picks) and a second-round choice in 2024.

The move was a little bewildering for the Flyers, who weren't particularly close to the playoffs in 2021-22. Here's how both GMs did in the swap: