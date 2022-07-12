NHL free agency officially begins on Wednesday at noon ET, but it's already been an absolutely wild offseason in hockey.

With the salary cap rising by only $1 million from last season, teams have been forced into difficult decisions, such as:

Still, some potential free agents removed themselves from the market by re-signing with their teams: Filip Forsberg (Predators), Kris Letang (Penguins) and Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) among them.

The offseason chaos is just getting started. Here's a guide to all 32 NHL teams, their free agents and what they should be doing as free agency officially begins.