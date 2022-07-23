The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers swapped 100-point scorers in a blockbuster trade that was sealed late on July 22.

The Flames traded forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Panthers for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Panthers prospect Cole Schwindt and Florida's lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL draft.

The move sent shockwaves through the entire league, as it's a rarity for two stars to switch teams. How did both GMs do in the deal?