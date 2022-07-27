Nazem Kadri is a Stanley Cup champion who had 87 points in 71 games last season for the Colorado Avalanche. He hadn't scored more than 61 points in a season previously, turns 32 in October and is seeking a hefty payday on a new contract.

The combination of those factors make Kadri a top-tier NHL free agent center who also has yet to find a home this summer. There's been all sorts of speculation about teams trying to clear space under the flat(ish) salary cap for the talented scorer, but nothing has manifested yet.

Kadri's agent Darren Ferris said he was unable to comment on the state of his player's contract talks at this time.

Where could Kadri end up? What makes sense? Here are some possibilities based on what we've heard and what's been speculated: