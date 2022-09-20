Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon signed the richest contract for the NHL salary cap era on Tuesday, agreeing to an eight-year contract extension worth $100.8 million. That's an average annual value of $12.6 million for the 27-year-old center, higher than that of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid or anyone else in the NHL.

It's a contract that will have an impact on the Avalanche roster and future NHL contracts for superstars like Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here's a look at the MacKinnon Effect after this blockbuster deal.