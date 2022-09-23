Everything you're about to read is going to happen in the NHL this season.

OK, most of it will. Some of it? At the very least, the thing about the Leafs. Probably.

In my first column of the 2022-23 NHL season, I've made 32 bold predictions, one for each NHL team. They range from statistical achievements to potential trades to coach firings to Stanley Cup playoffs prognostications. (Although, legally, I'm allowed to change my Cup picks up until faceoff on opening night.)

Enjoy, and welcome back, hockey!