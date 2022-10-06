The Edmonton Oilers are going to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Granted, this might not be the best news for the Edmonton Oilers, as evidenced by the lack of a Stanley Cup parade for the New York Islanders last June. So, I reached out to Edmonton general manager Ken Holland to either congratulate him and/or warn him this proclamation was coming.

Me: "Hey Ken. I'm going to pick you guys to win the Stanley Cup in our predictions. Please tell me I'm correct."

Ken Holland: "I sure hope you're right lol!!"

That's the spirit.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are generational talents on the same team. The gravitational pull of those stars will, eventually, ensnare a Stanley Cup for the franchise. As it did for Gretzky and Messier, for Mario and Jagr, for Sakic and Forsberg and for Crosby and Malkin. So why not now?