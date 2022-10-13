One of the most tiresome things about the NHL Awards is that we spend as much time debating their subjective parameters as we do which players and coaches should win them.

Should the Norris Trophy rely so heavily on a defenseman's offensive output? How much should team success factor into the Vezina Trophy's goaltending field? Is age nothing but a number for the Calder Trophy, or should an 18-year-old's accomplishments be weighed favorably against those of a 25-year-old who played three seasons in the KHL?

Perhaps no trophy creates more handwringing than the Hart Trophy -- understandable, given the prestige an MVP award carries throughout sports. Who should win, and for what reasons, is a question that vexes voters and flummoxes fans.

So I decided to ask an actual Hart Trophy winner to find out what he thought about the award and its arbitrary parameters.

As luck would have it, I work with one that won the award twice. Consider these Mark Messier's Rules for Hockey MVPs.