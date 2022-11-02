The first month of the NHL season is when narratives begin to form about players and teams. Some of them stick, some of them are fleeting and some of them are just Connor McDavid being Connor McDavid.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for November. We've polled a selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders.

As you'll see, the MVP race already has some leaders, the Norris Trophy has a breakout favorite and basically every first-year player is in the mix for rookie of the year.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey, and are as of the games of Oct. 31.