When it comes to NHL debates, "small sample size" is the most reliable counterargument.

If there's a team off to a blazing start, showing signs of being an unexpected Stanley Cup contender? "Small sample size." If there's a team that isn't delivering on its hype? "Small sample size."

The same goes for players. Every team has a player that's put up impressive numbers in a small sliver of the season. The question is whether their domination will eventually fade or if these starts are a snapshot of what's to come.

Here are the small-sample superstars for all 32 NHL teams, from goalies stonewalling opponents to skaters on points-per-game benders.