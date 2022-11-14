Predicting the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023

The Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes its newest class on Monday night in Toronto with a fascinating group: Vancouver Canucks legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin, their former teammate Roberto Luongo, former Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women's hockey icon Riikka Sallinen and the late Herb Carnegie, a pioneering Black player.

Who will join them in the class of 2023?

There is one lock in next year's group of first-year-eligible players. But beyond that, there might be an opportunity to open the doors for some men and women who have been waiting far too long for their hockey immortality.

Here's our ranking of candidates for next year's Hockey Hall of Fame class.