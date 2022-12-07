With a few exceptions, NHL coaches are hired to eventually get fired. It's the circle of life, the way of the world. It's understood and just a matter of "when."

Teams generally aren't shy about making alterations behind the bench. Last season, the NHL saw four coaching changes by this point in the season. In 2019-20, there were four coaching changes by Dec. 10.

"I think decisions are sort of made by U.S. Thanksgiving, but not necessarily executed. The execution period is the four weeks following Thanksgiving," said Neil Glasberg, a sports agent who represents coaches with PBI Sports.

Yet through Dec. 6, the NHL had yet to see a coaching change this season. Some of that is due to how many coaching changes were made in the offseason, when 12 teams named new head coaches. But some seats are heating up as the season continues.

Here's a temperature check on the NHL's coaching hot seats for all 32 teams. Contract information is courtesy of CapFriendly and NHL sources.