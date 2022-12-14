When NHL commissioner Gary Bettman met with the media following the first day of the board of governor meetings at the posh Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he issued a warning: There's not much news to report.

As Bettman celebrated 30 years in office at these meetings, the league is in a healthy spot. There wasn't anything seismic that happened. But there was some news and discussion concerning the NHL salary cap, playoff expansion ... and celebrity ownership possibilities.

The collection of team presidents, general managers, owners and executives still had plenty else to chat about. After two days on site, here's some of the chatter that we overheard: