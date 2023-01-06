The NHL Awards races had an upheaval since our last edition.

(Well, except for the one where Patrice Bergeron is the leader. You know, like every year.)

But the races for MVP, best defenseman, top rookie, most dominant goalie and coach of the year all have new favorites. Such are the unpredictable dynamics of an unpredictable NHL season.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for January. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you gotta be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.