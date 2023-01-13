The NHL has passed the mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 regular season. We've graded all 32 teams -- including one A+ and two F's -- and announced the winners of our own batch of awards.

With the 2023 All-Star Game and skills competition approaching on Feb. 3-4, we turn our focus to the collective bold predictions from our ESPN hockey family.

Which players will be on the move before the trade deadline? Which teams will jump into -- or fall out of -- playoff position? How many points will Connor McDavid amass by season's end?