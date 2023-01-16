NHL rookie rankings: New names crack the top 5

Chances are, you may have noticed a certain detail about this year's rookie class.

Quite a few of them are having an impact on teams that are currently in a playoff spot.

You know the names. Calen Addison. Matty Beniers. Wyatt Johnston. Pyotr Kochetkov. Cole Perfetti. Logan Thompson. They've also done more than help their teams. Each of them has a case for why they remain in the running for the Calder Trophy.

But they are not the only ones to consider. Owen Power continues to help his team push closer toward a wild-card spot while Mason McTavish, despite being on a team destined for the draft lottery, remains near the top of the points race.

Of those options, who's currently No. 1?

Stats: 42 GP | 17 G | 19 A | 36 P

Previous ranking: No. 1

Why he's here: Beniers was thought to be a Calder challenger, and he is living up to that expectation. As of Jan. 15, he led all rookies in goals (17), points (36), even-strength points (29) and game-winning goals (3). He also bounced back from a 12-game stretch in which he scored just five points in December, posting 11 points through eight games to open January.

Going forward: The Kraken keep winning and appear to be a legitimate playoff challenger. Beniers has emerged as one of their most important players as a top-six, two-way center. He's one point shy of the team lead, ranks second in goals and will represent the Kraken at the NHL All-Star Game.