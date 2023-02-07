NHL Awards Watch: Who's leading for Hart, Norris, Calder?

The Boston Bruins have dominated everything this season. Well, except for the NHL All-Star Skills breakaway challenge, where David Pastrnak probably should have workshopped that "Happy Gilmore" tribute a bit more.

Here's a consolation prize for the Bruins star winger: He has moved into the top three for NHL most valuable player honors this season.

Pastrnak is one of the new names in the NHL Awards Watch for February, which also features fresh challengers for rookie of the year and top goaltender honors. Meanwhile, the Norris Trophy race for top defenseman continues to be extremely competitive.

As we do every month, we've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Keep in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams, and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.