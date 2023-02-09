The NHL trade deadline (March 3) is still more than three weeks away. But big deals are already happening, with the New York Islanders trading for Bo Horvat and the New York Rangers bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko.

We're breaking down and grading all of the biggest moves from now through the deadline.

Rangers acquired forward Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner.

New York Rangers: A

So in the end, it wasn't Patrick Kane who slides across from Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad on the Rangers' top line. Instead, it might be someone who can help them even more in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup this season.