The trade deadline for the 2022-23 NHL is 3 p.m. ET on March 3. Some stars have already been traded -- including two 2023 All-Stars -- with some impactful players remaining on the list of those potentially being moved.

After discussions with folks inside the game, reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski devised a handful of trades that could be consummated before the deadline.

More: 2022-23 trade tracker

Grades on biggest deals

Latest buzz