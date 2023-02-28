The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET. It's already been an active trade season, with players such as Bo Horvat, Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Dmitry Orlov and Timo Meier joining new teams.

But many of the big names -- including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun and Erik Karlsson -- have yet to move. And a number of teams have yet to join the trade bonanza.

Get caught up on the players and picks in play, as well as the restrictions and potential moves for every NHL team ahead of the deadline, with this comprehensive guide. Who stays? Who goes? Find out below.

Stats are collected from sites such as Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Reference and Evolving Hockey. Cap space figures are per CapFriendly as of Feb. 28.

Note: Kristen Shilton provided the guide for the Atlantic and Metropolitan teams, while Ryan S. Clark handled the Central and Pacific clubs.