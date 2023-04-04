It's the final NHL Awards Watch of the 2022-23 season. Some of these races feel like they've been over for months.

The betting markets certainly think so, with heavy favorites having been established for MVP, rookie of the year and top goalie, to name a few.

Yet as the voters get their ballots in the last stages of the regular season, there's always room of reconsideration and additional context.

"It turns out there are some difficult decisions ahead. Some of these things I am not saying with as much conviction as I once did," said one voter we surveyed. "Lots of good options, as it turns out."

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for April. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross section of the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you have to be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.