Either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Florida Panthers will win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history to end this remarkable NHL postseason. But which one of their players will be crowned as the most valuable player?

Welcome to the final Conn Smythe Watch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Keep in mind that in the NHL, the playoff MVP is based on a player's performance during the entire postseason, not just the championship round. The award is voted on by an 18-person panel of Professional Hockey Writers Association members.

We polled a dozen writers, including many who will cover the Stanley Cup Final, to get a sense of which players are leading the way for the Panthers and Knights. Needless to say, it's a razor-thin margin at the top.

Based on the writers' rankings, here are the top 10 candidates for MVP honors: