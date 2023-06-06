We were spoiled last summer.

The 2022 unrestricted free agent class featured star players like Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Claude Giroux, Nazem Kadri, Darcy Kuemper and Marc-Andre Fleury -- not to mention two-thirds of the Pittsburgh Penguins' core in Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

The 2023 free agent class is ... not like that. At all. There isn't a franchise-altering player available. But that's not to say there aren't players that could be the last pieces of championship puzzles, difference-makers on burgeoning contenders and valuable additions to young teams seeking veteran help.

Here's a look at the unrestricted free agent field, organized into different tiers. We've opted not to include restricted free agents, as offer sheets remain a rarity in the NHL.

