The NHL's trade deadline season always features the highest volume of deals in the sport. But some of the trades with the biggest impact happen over the summer. Furthermore, a lot of those swaps occur leading into the NHL draft.

With the 2023 edition of the draft set for June 28 and 29, it's time to come up with some potential blockbuster trades that could take place between now and then, setting up each team for 2023-24 and beyond.

NHL reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski devised two trades apiece -- of benefit to both teams, and keeping in mind the relative cap implications -- that would certainly raise some eyebrows this summer.