Ahead of hosting the 2023 NHL draft this coming week, the Nashville Predators got a jump start on their offseason, trading veteran center Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk.

As part of the deal, the Predators are retaining 50% of Johansen's contract, which pays him $8 million for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

How did each GM do in the swap? Here are our grades and analysis of the deal: