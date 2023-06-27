Welcome to the 2023 NHL draft.

Well, almost.

The draft, which begins Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (7 ET, ESPN and ESPN+), is a starting point both for the prospects and the teams that pick them. One thing to remember is that some players will go higher than they were projected, others will go lower and still others won't even get chosen.

But know that the draft is not the be-all and end-all. I played with guys who were late picks or undrafted. Jonathan Marchessault, who just won the Conn Smythe Trophy, was undrafted.

A note on the format: These picks are based on what I think could happen. But as we know, everything this time of year is fluid and a lot can change between now and when it comes time for the pick to be made. While I didn't do any trades in this mock, don't be surprised if you see some teams **looks at the St. Louis Blues** decide to get creative with their picks when the time comes.