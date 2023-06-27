The Los Angeles Kings have pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the limit the past two first rounds. Would a possession-driving, 6-2 center help their cause when the postseason comes around next spring and beyond?

They paid a big price to find out. L.A. traded forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who they subsequently signed to an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

How did both GMs do in the swap? Here are our grades: