The NHL free agent signing period will officially begin Saturday at noon ET, but much of this offseason's business has already taken place.

A number of key players have been traded, including Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche, Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks, Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings and Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, some unrestricted free agents have re-signed with their 2022-23 teams, including Ivan Barbashev of the Vegas Golden Knights.

But many other players are poised to find new homes in the coming days, with every team looking to upgrade. Here's a guide to all 32 NHL teams, their free agents and what they should be doing as the signing period officially begins.