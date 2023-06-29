The party's over in Nashville. Well, at least the 2023 NHL Draft party is -- as all the hockey people crowding Broadway learned this week, the party never really stops in Nashville.

But just like there are good nights and regrettable nights when touring the local establishments, the NHL draft was a success for some and a bummer for others.

Here are Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski with the winners and losers for the 2023 NHL draft, which saw few trades but some significant surprises on the draft board -- except at the top.