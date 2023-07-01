The NHL free agency signing period for 2023 is underway.

For each key deal, ESPN NHL reporter Greg Wyshynski will assess the player's fit with his new team, weigh whether the terms of the deal make sense and hand out an overall grade for the team.

We'll continue to grade the most notable moves through the offseason, so check back for fresh grades as deals are consummated; the newest grades will be listed first.

More: Tracker Free agent rankings

Team-by-team guides

Draft recap: Every pick | Winners, losers

Note: Advanced stats via Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Wild, unless otherwise noted.