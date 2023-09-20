It's been about three months since the Vegas Golden Knights hoisted the Stanley Cup, Connor Bedard was selected first overall in the 2023 NHL draft, and hundreds of players found new homes via free agency.

But as autumn quickly approaches, so too does the NHL preseason and training camps for all 32 teams ahead of opening night on Oct. 10.

To help get you ready for the next few weeks -- as teams decide on which players make the roster, and how their lines, D pairings and goalie tandems will shake out -- here are the biggest lingering questions for each club, courtesy of Ryan S. Clark (on the Western Conference) and Kristen Shilton (on the Eastern Conference).

How to watch the 2023-24 NHL season on ESPN networks -- including 100 exclusive games and the out-of-market package (over 1,050 games).