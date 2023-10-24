Open Extended Reactions

The Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday features all 32 NHL teams playing 16 games on one night, with gloriously staggered start times. As ESPN's Kevin Weekes is fond of saying, it's a buffet of hockey.

But like any buffet, it's good to have a plan before filling your plate. Best not to overdo the steamed broccoli if there's a carving station down the table, you know? (No disrespect to steamed broccoli intended.)

To help guide your attention during the 16-game Frenzy -- and for the rest of the 2023-24 season -- here's one reason to watch each team, from players that thrill us to stories that enthrall us to vibes that are immaculate.

Find your entrée of choice and enjoy the Frenzy!