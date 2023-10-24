The Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday features all 32 NHL teams playing 16 games on one night, with gloriously staggered start times. As ESPN's Kevin Weekes is fond of saying, it's a buffet of hockey.
But like any buffet, it's good to have a plan before filling your plate. Best not to overdo the steamed broccoli if there's a carving station down the table, you know? (No disrespect to steamed broccoli intended.)
To help guide your attention during the 16-game Frenzy -- and for the rest of the 2023-24 season -- here's one reason to watch each team, from players that thrill us to stories that enthrall us to vibes that are immaculate.
Find your entrée of choice and enjoy the Frenzy!