The Ottawa Senators have parted ways with Pierre Dorion, their general manager since 2016, in the wake of an NHL investigation that caused the team to forfeit a first-round draft pick.

New owner Michael Andlauer named Steve Staios, the team's president of hockey operations who was hired on Sept. 29, as interim general manager.

Why did this happen? What comes next for the struggling Senators? Here's a look: