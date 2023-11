Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers fired head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson on Sunday, as a preseason Stanley Cup favorite stumbled to a 3-9-1 start in its first 13 games.

The team has hired Kris Knoblauch -- who leaves the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, for his first NHL head-coaching job -- and Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey as an assistant coach.

Why did this happen? What comes next for the struggling Oilers? Here's a look: