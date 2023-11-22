Open Extended Reactions

Connor Bedard. Leo Carlsson. Logan Cooley. Adam Fantilli. Luke Hughes.

They've been talked about as promising prospects who've now come to the NHL as the latest wave of first-round picks that their respective teams firmly believe can guide them to long-term success.

They're also part of a rookie class that's seen a few of its members make an impression going into late November. Brock Faber and Marco Rossi are being used in top roles for the Minnesota Wild while Carlsson, Jackson Lacombe and Pavel Mintyukov have helped the Anaheim Ducks in their early season surge.

All this serves as a sign that this year's rookie class has a chance to be memorable. It's another reason why the race for the Calder Trophy and the places on the NHL All-Rookie Team might get rather competitive over the course of the regular season.

Exactly what does the rookie field look like at this stage of the season? Let's find out.

Stats: 16 GP | 9 G | 6 A | 15 P

Why he's here: Exactly how is the player widely considered to be the NHL's next generational talent doing? Bedard is leading this year's rookie class in goals, points, even-strength goals, even-strength points, shots and average ice time at 19:36 per game. His nine goals are tied for 17th in the NHL. In terms of the Blackhawks, Bedard leads them in a number of other offensive categories such as goals and points. If not for Seth Jones, Bedard would lead the Blackhawks in ice time.