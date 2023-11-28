Open Extended Reactions

There is no official "quarter mark" of the NHL season because of the quirks of the schedule. While most teams have now passed the 20-game threshold, the Ottawa Senators have played only 17 games and the Washington Capitals 18.

Nevertheless, it's time to grade all 32 teams based on their performance to this point. There have been some pleasant surprises -- the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks -- and some unpleasant ones too -- like the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers. Who gets a passing grade, compared to their preseason expectations? Who is falling behind? Read on for the report cards for every club.

Note: Teams are arrayed alphabetically by letter grade. Ryan S. Clark graded the Pacific and Central Division teams, while Kristen Shilton graded the Metropolitan and Atlantic Division teams. Stats are through the games of Nov. 26. Preseason over/unders are courtesy of ESPN BET.