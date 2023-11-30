Open Extended Reactions

Before the puck was dropped for the 2023-24 NHL season, we made bold predictions for all 32 NHL teams. They ranged from Stanley Cup Playoff prognostications to breakout seasons to signings to firings.

Many of those bold predictions are on the path to fulfilment, including one that already came true. But some of these predictions are ... less successful, including one that was wrong already.

As the NHL season passes its quarter mark, here's a progress report on our bold predictions. We'll rate each prediction on a 1-10 scale, with "1" indicating that the prediction absolutely will not come true and "10" indicating that I absolutely nailed it. Enjoy!