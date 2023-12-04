Open Extended Reactions

The Hart Trophy for NHL most valuable player has a clear front-runner. But the contenders for the award could produce the first back-to-back MVP winner since Alex Ovechkin did it 15 years ago or the first defenseman to win the award in over 23 years.

Welcome to the second NHL Awards Watch of the season. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure the voting pool represented the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.